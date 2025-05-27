UPDATE: All train lines now reopen after emergency services dealt with incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse
Train passengers faced delays earlier today (Tuesday) due to an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse.
The emergency services dealt with an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse, meaning all lines were closed.
As a result, trains were cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
All lines have now reopened and trains can run normally.
Affected routes were:
- Northern between Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange / Leeds
- TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle, and between Manchester Piccadilly and York, and also between Manchester Victoria and Redcar Central
