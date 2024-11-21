UPDATE: Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in West Vale that saw air ambulance called

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 12:50 GMT
A Yorkshire Air Ambulance was seen in West Vale this morning following an incident (Thursday).

The helicopter landed on Clay House Park off Rochdale Road at around 9am and left just after 9.30am.

Police are in attendance and have blocked off the entrance to Calder Street from Rochdale Road.

West Yorkshire Police have said: “Police were called to Stainland Road, Greetland, at 8:44am to reports of a collision.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on Clay House Park off Rochdale Road

"Initial enquiries suggest a pedestrian has fallen into the road and been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"They have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

