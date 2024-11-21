UPDATE: Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in West Vale that saw air ambulance called

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance was seen in West Vale this morning following an incident (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The helicopter landed on Clay House Park off Rochdale Road at around 9am and left just after 9.30am.

Police are in attendance and have blocked off the entrance to Calder Street from Rochdale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have said: “Police were called to Stainland Road, Greetland, at 8:44am to reports of a collision.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on Clay House Park off Rochdale Road

"Initial enquiries suggest a pedestrian has fallen into the road and been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"They have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

Share your news with us by emailing details and pictures to [email protected]