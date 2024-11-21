UPDATE: Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in West Vale that saw air ambulance called
The helicopter landed on Clay House Park off Rochdale Road at around 9am and left just after 9.30am.
Police are in attendance and have blocked off the entrance to Calder Street from Rochdale Road.
West Yorkshire Police have said: “Police were called to Stainland Road, Greetland, at 8:44am to reports of a collision.
"Initial enquiries suggest a pedestrian has fallen into the road and been involved in a collision with a vehicle.
"They have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
