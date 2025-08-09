What happened in Halifax: One person taken to hospital after crash on busy Halifax road

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Aug 2025, 07:49 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 07:50 BST
One person was taken to hospital after a crash on a busy Halifax road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on Orange Street, near Broad Street at around 9:20am yesterday (Friday).

The incident caused a road closure which led to traffic delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.17am on Friday morning to report a collision on Broad Street, Halifax.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”

Related topics:HalifaxEmergency servicesYorkshire Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice