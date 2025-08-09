What happened in Halifax: One person taken to hospital after crash on busy Halifax road

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on a busy Halifax road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on Orange Street, near Broad Street at around 9:20am yesterday (Friday).

The incident caused a road closure which led to traffic delays.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.17am on Friday morning to report a collision on Broad Street, Halifax.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”