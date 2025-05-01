Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of firefighters are still battling a huge moorland fire in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of 5pm, there were 18 crews plus supporting units tackling the blaze near Oldham Road in Ripponden.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles around.

The entrance and exit to the M62 at Junction 22 is currently closed, says Calderdale Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moor fire in Ripponden

The A672 Oldham Road is closed both ways between M62 J22 (Rishworth Moor) and Rishworth New Road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.15pm.

The fire has since spread, requiring more firefighters to be deployed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “They are using beaters and blowers to tackle the blaze, alongside our other moorland firefighting equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The smoke can be seen for miles around

“We also have support from our colleagues at the Highways Agency, West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"This is a large fire and crews are tackling it in very hot, dry conditions, please do your part and continue to avoid the area.”

In an update at 4.30pm the fire service said: “18 crews plus supporting teams remain at the scene, which has now been sectorised as they continue to tackle the fire.

"It is approximately 1km x 2km and still spreading.

“Please continue to avoid the area.

"There's no reports of any people involved at this time.”

And at 5pm, the fire and rescue service said: “The incident has two flanks burning approximately 2km each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crews are using a water relay, large jets, blowers, beaters and backpacks to tackle the fire.

"We continue to be grateful for support from the public and our partners as we continue to tackle the fire.”

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn has posted: “You are likely aware there is a significant fire on moorland near Ripponden. A number of fire crews are working to tackle it and I am keeping in contact with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Residents are advised to avoid the area.

"In periods of hot weather our moors become very dry. We must be mindful of our actions when we visit, remembering the devastating consequences for nature as a result of fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These fires also take huge resources to control, potentially affecting the ability of the emergency services to respond to other calls.

"I thank them for their brilliant work and urge residents to show support by taking care of our moors.”