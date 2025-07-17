The crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service joined forces with teams from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service for a training exercise in the town.

The training was in breathing apparatus and the teams took part in a simulated “persons reported” fire at the disused building.

"The result? A huge success in testing our operational procedures, building resilience and readiness between our blue light services,” said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"This is how we keep our communities safe, together.”

If you see a fire in progress, dial 999.

