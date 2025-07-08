Why were emergency services in West Vale: Call to a road traffic collision on Queen Street
Emergency services rushed to West Vale yesterday afternoon (Monday).
Police, ambulance and fire services were called to Queen Street in West Vale to reports of a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 4.21pm yesterday to reports of an RTC on Queen Street.
“We sent two crews, Rastrick and Halifax.
“Firefighters made the scene safe before leaving.
"Police and ambulance were also in attendance.”