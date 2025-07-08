Why were emergency services in West Vale: One person taken to hospital after road traffic collision on Queen Street

Emergency services rushed to West Vale yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to Queen Street in West Vale to reports of a road traffic collision.

One person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 4.21pm yesterday to reports of an RTC on Queen Street.

Fire service.

“We sent two crews, Rastrick and Halifax.

“Firefighters made the scene safe before leaving.

"Police and ambulance were also in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was convoyed to hospital.”