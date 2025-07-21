Why were fire engines in Sowerby Bridge: 999 screws scrambled to capsized houseboat on Calderdale canal
Firefighters were sent out on a rescue mission after a report of an overturned houseboat on a Calderdale canal.
Teams were deployed to Rochdale Canal off Hollins Mill Lane in Sowerby Bridge at 9.21pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service said when crews arrived, no one was inside the boat and it became clear it had been capsized for some time.
The call out was classed as a false alarm.
