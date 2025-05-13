West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released these photos of the blaze at Cold Edge Road in Wainstalls along with a warning it hopes will prevent future fires.

The wildfire broke out on Sunday morning and crews have been working tirelessly to put it out ever since.

At its peak, nine fire engines along with specialist wildfire teams and support units were deployed to tackle the fast-moving fire across what the fire and rescue service have described as “difficult terrain”.

This afternoon, there are still five crews and supporting officers and units at the scene as the hot, dry conditions mean there are still spots of flames in the area.

The fire service is urging people to avoid the area and has put out a plea for people to take action to help prevent more moorland fires.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This is just the latest in a series of serious wildfires in West Yorkshire - stark reminders of the increasing risks posed by warm, dry weather during spring and summer, particularly during nesting season, when wildlife is most vulnerable.

"A huge well done to all crews involved - both firefighters and control - for their incredible efforts under arduous conditions.

"With drier days and longer evenings, we’re asking the public to help us reduce the risk.”

Their plea is for people not to bring barbecues, campfires or fireworks on moorland and to take their litter home, especially glass bottles.

“Respect Public Space Protection Orders,” the spokesperson added.

"Report fires or suspicious activity immediately via 999 - ask for fire or police.

"Wildfires don’t just damage the landscape – they destroy habitats, threaten lives and wildlife, and place huge pressure on emergency services.

"Let’s work together to protect our moorlands - for people, for nature, and for future generations.”

