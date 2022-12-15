Firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to Hastings Way, off Free School Lane in Savile Park, at around 12.20pm.

One man was hurt and was taken to hospital as a precaution. His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.20pm today to reports of a small explosion at a property in Hastings Way, Halifax.

Emergency services rushed to the scene

“Those in neighbouring properties were evacuated as precaution and a person was taken to hospital following the explosion.

The incident was closed just after 3.30pm and has been handed back over to the tenant and contractors.”

