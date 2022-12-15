Emergency: Man taken to hospital after explosion in Halifax
A man was taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax earlier today (Thursday).
Firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to Hastings Way, off Free School Lane in Savile Park, at around 12.20pm.
One man was hurt and was taken to hospital as a precaution. His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.20pm today to reports of a small explosion at a property in Hastings Way, Halifax.
“Those in neighbouring properties were evacuated as precaution and a person was taken to hospital following the explosion.
The incident was closed just after 3.30pm and has been handed back over to the tenant and contractors.”
It has been reported that the blast caused damage to some windows of a house.