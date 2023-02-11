Emergency: Police cordon off canal towpath near Hebden Bridge after man rescued from water
Police taped off the canal towpath between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge this morning after a man was pulled from the water.
By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 12:40pm
Police were called to the canal near Broad Bottom at 9.42am today (Saturday) after the man was rescued by members of the public.
The man was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Officers taped off the towpath while investigations took place, although they say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.