News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Emergency: Police cordon off canal towpath near Hebden Bridge after man rescued from water

Police taped off the canal towpath between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge this morning after a man was pulled from the water.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 12:40pm

Police were called to the canal near Broad Bottom at 9.42am today (Saturday) after the man was rescued by members of the public.

The man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers taped off the towpath while investigations took place, although they say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

Police were called earlier today
Most Popular

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Read More
Video: Kieran Hodgson's hilarious Happy Valley character impressions that James ...
Hebden BridgePolice