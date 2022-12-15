Emergency services: Crash near Sowerby Bridge update - two hurt and vehicle blocks road
Police were called after a vehicle crashed in Triangle this afternoon (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers were alerted to the accident on Rochdale Road by paramedics at 1.49pm.
Two people were reported to have been injured.
The road shut until the vehicle could be moved from the middle of the road.
Police were warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to find alternative routes but the road is now thought to be open.