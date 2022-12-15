News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services: Crash near Sowerby Bridge update - two hurt and vehicle blocks road

Police were called after a vehicle crashed in Triangle this afternoon (Thursday).

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were alerted to the accident on Rochdale Road by paramedics at 1.49pm.

Two people were reported to have been injured.

The road shut until the vehicle could be moved from the middle of the road.

The crash happened earlier today
Police were warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to find alternative routes but the road is now thought to be open.

