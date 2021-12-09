Emergency services deal with fire at popular Hebden Bridge pub

Emergency services dealt with a fire at a popular pub in Hebden Bridge earlier today.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:16 pm
Crews from Yorkshire attended with multiple engines to deal with a fire believed to be on the upper floor of the Shoulder of Mutton Pub in Crown Square at around 1pm.

Drinkers are believed to have evacuated the pub safely during the fire.

Some were spotted finishing their drinks outside the building according to one eyewitness, who supplied pictures to the Halifax Courier.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more details.

