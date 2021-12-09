Emergency services deal with fire at popular Hebden Bridge pub

cc Professor Richman

Crews from Yorkshire attended with multiple engines to deal with a fire believed to be on the upper floor of the Shoulder of Mutton Pub in Crown Square at around 1pm.

Drinkers are believed to have evacuated the pub safely during the fire.

Some were spotted finishing their drinks outside the building according to one eyewitness, who supplied pictures to the Halifax Courier.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

cc Professor Richman