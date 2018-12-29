Emergency services rescue driver after car comes off M62 at Outlane

A man was freed by firefighters after his car ended up an embankment on a slip road off the M62.

He is not believed to have been seriously injured in the accident just after 5am on the slip road at junction 23 Outlane, near Elland, of the M62.

Another image of the car which left the slip road at junction 23

West Yorkshire Police said they had been called to the incident at 5.13am.

Traffic Dave tweeted that "it's taken a lot of energy to get a car that far up the embankment."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and the vehicle was safely recovered.

