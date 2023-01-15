News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services: UPDATE - Main road in and out of Halifax town centre Burdock Way back open after being shut by police

A main route into Halifax town centre is back open after being shut by police earlier this morning (Sunday).

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers had closed Burdock Way in both directions and there were reports of North Bridge also being shut.

All roads have now been reopened.

First had posted that Dean Clough was closed and buses were being diverted via Orange Street and Ovenden Road due to a “police incident”.

The road was closed
