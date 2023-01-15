Emergency services: UPDATE - Main road in and out of Halifax town centre Burdock Way back open after being shut by police
A main route into Halifax town centre is back open after being shut by police earlier this morning (Sunday).
By Sarah Fitton
Officers had closed Burdock Way in both directions and there were reports of North Bridge also being shut.
All roads have now been reopened.
First had posted that Dean Clough was closed and buses were being diverted via Orange Street and Ovenden Road due to a “police incident”.