Emergency services: Woman and two children flee house after fire in Halifax this morning

A woman and two children had to escape from a fire at a house in Halifax in the early hours of today (Sunday).

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 5:17pm

Crews from three fire stations – Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick – were called to the blaze at Bank Top in Southowram at 12.30am.

They were alerted by the woman who lives there who had discovered her lounge and cellar full of smoke after her carbon monoxide detector had gone off.

She and two children managed to get out before firefighters arrived.

Crews from three fire stations were called
The crews found the ground floor and cellar smoke-logged because of a chimney fire which has spread to the cavity.

Using breathing apparatus, a hose and a fan, they put the fire out and cleared the smoke.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Red Cross Fire Emergency Support Service was requested and attended.

In a fire emergency, the fire and rescue service can be reached by calling 999.

