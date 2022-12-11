Crews from three fire stations – Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick – were called to the blaze at Bank Top in Southowram at 12.30am.

They were alerted by the woman who lives there who had discovered her lounge and cellar full of smoke after her carbon monoxide detector had gone off.

She and two children managed to get out before firefighters arrived.

The crews found the ground floor and cellar smoke-logged because of a chimney fire which has spread to the cavity.

Using breathing apparatus, a hose and a fan, they put the fire out and cleared the smoke.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Red Cross Fire Emergency Support Service was requested and attended.

In a fire emergency, the fire and rescue service can be reached by calling 999.