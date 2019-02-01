Emergency vehicle springs into action

Thanks to the generosity of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Calder valley Search and Rescue Team have a brand new state-of-the-art Incident Control Vehicle (ICV), affectionately known as Calder Mobile 4.

In 2016, CVSRT recognised the need to replace it existing ICV as it neared the end of its active service lifespan.

“As part of our efforts to raise the funds we expected to spend on a new vehicle, an application was made to CFFC for a grant towards the cost,” said a spokesman.

“To our delight and surprise we were awarded the huge sum of £60,000.”

After spending time evaluating what vehicles were available to convert to a mobile office, the team decided on a four-wheel drive Volkswagen Transporter. Following several design meetings with convertors, Vehicle Conversion Specialists of Bradford, it eventually went in to build last summer and was delivered to last October.

The spokesman added: “Not long after, Calder Mobile 4 was called into action on a large multi-team incident last November, where it was used to co-ordinate 11 different Mountain Rescue Teams, Police and Coastguard personnel, vehicles and helicopters in the successful search for a missing person in Haworth.

“The new vehicle performed admirably and the latest communication technology included in the conversion was fully utilised.

“CVSRT will also use the vehicle to coordinate our Flood Response Team when they deploy to help those who are in need due to flooding.

“Last week CVSRT members attended the CFFC AGM with the new Calder Mobile 4 to show how the grant has helped the team, and to thank them on behalf of all of our volunteers and everyone we assist.

“CVSRT are now better prepared and equipped than ever for any eventuality.”

For more on Community Foundation For Calderdale visit: www.cffc.co.uk/