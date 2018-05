A special football match will take place at Trinity Academy to raise money for a children’s charity.

The game will see AFC Crossley’s take on the AFA Charity team, and will involve celebrities including Danny Miller (Arron from Emmerdale) and Tom Atkinson (Lochlan from Emmerdale).

Proceeds from the match will go to T1D Superheroes, which is a children’s charity for kids with Type 1 Diabetes.

The match takes place on Saturday, June 2, kicking off at 1pm. Admission is £2.