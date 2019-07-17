Energy firm’s award win for vulnerable customers help

Halifax company YES Energy Solutions has been crowned Vulnerable Customer Support Campaigner of the Year at the Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.

The firm was awarded for their multiple Yorkshire energy efficiency schemes in which funding is secured for residents suffering from fuel poverty due to very high fuel bills.

Disadvantaged customers received funding towards energy saving home improvements such as insulation and brand new A-rated boilers so they can live in greater comfort.

Customers helped had a range of vulnerabilities which included people with disabilities and serious health conditions, the elderly, families with young children, pregnant women and people in receipt of benefits. More than 4,000 vulnerable customers received support in the company’s energy efficiency schemes.

The energy efficient home improvements installed in all of YES Energy Solutions’ projects will save a total of £46,416,394 on the future lifetime fuel bills of vulnerable people.

Saving disadvantaged customers money on their energy bills has tackled the fuel poverty problem in the Yorkshire and Humberside region that stands at 12.1% of all households, which is above the national average.

YES Energy Solutions were awarded for the amount of Yorkshire residents they helped escape fuel poverty, as well as the safeguards they put in place to ensure home improvements had as little impact as possible.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “Helping vulnerable people is what drives this company, and we are delighted to receive this award for our hard work.

“As a community interest company, we strive to help people in our local area as much as possible, and it is a pleasure to be recognised for this.”