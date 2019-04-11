Engineering team behind A629 Salterhebble scheme scoop award recognition

A team from Jackson Civil Engineering and Calderdale Council were highly commended for their work on the major A629 Salterhebble Hills scheme.

Their work was praised at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) annual Yorkshire and Humber Awards for Project of the Year over £2m.

Jackson Civil Engineering worked closely with Calderdale Council to undertake works and as part of the project, 5,000 tonnes of rock have been removed to widen the highway to four lanes on Salterhebble Hill.

Two junctions have been remodelled and 6,000 soil bags plus seven million seeds have been used to help create a living wall with the aim of improving local air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. Pedestrian and cycle lanes have also been included, in a bid to make journeys safer.

Calderdale Council Director for Regeneration and Strategy, Mark Thompson said: “It’s great news that the Salterhebble project has been nominated for a CECA award.

“This incredibly complex scheme is a vital part of the wider improvements to the A629, which will bring significant and lasting economic benefits to Calderdale.”

Pelican crossings have been upgraded to catenary style through crossing and smart ‘Mova’ technology has been installed on all of the traffic signals, which monitor traffic flow throughout the area and adapt the signals to help keep vehicles moving.

Together with the proposed A629 Calder and Hebble Junction project, it is estimated that journey times from the M62 to Halifax town centre will be reduced by 30% for cars, and up to 50% for buses.