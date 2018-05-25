Enjoy the high life and live like a Rockstar at Lincolnshire's Tattershall Lakes

'It's all too beautiful', I joked as we approached our weekend getaway to murmurings about staying in a caravan; but seconds later my words became reality.

Forget wet and windy weekends in a rickety tin box, a caravan break has become fit for a king - or least a rock star - courtesy of a holiday home's latest accommodation.

Set in the vast expanse of Lincolnshire's countryside, Tattershall Lakes, has unveiled its Rockstar range which is unashamedly brash and in your face.

Located in Itchycoo Park, the range of 15 caravans which opened at Easter, certainly make a first impression.

Cool Britannia abounds with Union Jacks and deep reds and blues adorning the walls. The central living area has a modern red kitchen, bifold doors and a 55 inch TV, which is wisely wall mounted to stop visitors going full rock star and throwing it out of the window. The self-indulgence continues in the master bedroom with its king-size bed, en-suite, and stand-alone bath with facing TV for when the rock n roll excess gets too much.

What appears to be a door to a traditional telephone box is the children's bedroom and there is also a separate bathroom with free-standing shower - meaning there's no need to traipse across a field to a communal cubicle.

Our stay coincided with the first hot spell of the year and the private hot tub that comes with each Rockstar was a great way to make the most of the weather.

Tattershall Lakes is very much aimed at families with everything you would expect to find in a holiday park such as crazy golf and a children's play area. The park's vast wetland areas are also perfect for those who want continue the high octane living of a rock star through water-skiing or jet-skiing.

The bike hire is a good idea for those who don't fancy the 10-minute plus walk from Itchycoo Park to the main hub.

The Spitfire Bar, pays homage to the area's RAF heritage - the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre are on the doorstep. The stripped-back bar with its metal sheeting, rows of tables and resident Land Rover, is something of a cross between a mess hall and aircraft hangar, serving up a range of standard pub fayre throughout the day, whilst The Propeller Kitchen's menu is dominated by pizza and pasta. The outdoor balcony does boast a glorious view across the lake.

Meanwhile the Lincolnshire coast, with its miles of beaches, and Lincoln with its medieval cathedral and history are roughly a 30 minute drive or so away for those who may want to escape the holiday park feel for a few hours.

Itchycoo Park was all too beautiful for The Small Faces as they got high and the Rockstars certainly are not what you would associate with a caravan. And unlike Jagger and his Stones, who struggled to find any, you can find satisfaction from staying in one.

Sleaford Road, Tattershall, Lincoln LN4 4LR

