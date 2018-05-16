Enjoy the taste of Yorkshire during the Royal wedding

With the royal wedding taking place this weekend, award-winning Keelham Farm Shop has created a Royally Tasty Wedding Treat Box to help wedding-watchers celebrate the nuptials in the comfort of their own home.

The box fuses popular British flavours with an American twist, featuring a selection of drinks and snacks hand-picked from Keelham’s 400 plus Yorkshire suppliers and offering a simple and affordable way to fuel you through the royal wedding coverage with friends and family.

Each treat box includes Keelham’s specially brewed Royal Wedding Beer – a pale ale featuring a tangy blend of ginger and citrus – made by Yorkshire Heart, an award-winning family-run brewery based in Nun Monkton.

Mouth-watering sweet treats include rich brownie bites freshly made by Keelham’s award-winning bakery team and hand-decorated bride and groom gingerbread biscuits baked by Lottie Shaw’s family-run bakery in Brighouse.

Those with a savoury palate can enjoy Yorkshire Sweet and Salty Popcorn and Henderson’s Relish flavoured Yorkshire Crisps, washed down with Belvoir Elderflower Cordial. The box also includes a packet of red, white and blue balloons and four themed beer mats to decorate your party room.

Victoria Robertshaw, co-owner of Keelham Farm Shop, said: “At Keelham, we think food should be at the heart of every celebration and we know that people will want to create a party atmosphere at home to enjoy watching this wonderfully romantic event.

“These treat boxes offer the perfect mix of sweet and savoury snacks without the need for baking or cooking – leaving you more time to eat, drink and celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The box also includes a cocktail recipe booklet for a tangy Gin and Elderflower Cooler or a Gin, Elderflower and Lemon Fizz, the perfect tipples to toast the happy couple.

The Royally Tasty Wedding Treat Box is priced at £25 and available to buy at Keelham’s shops and online at www.keelhamfarmshop.co.uk.

Next day delivery is available on orders placed by 2pm Monday to Thursday.