Enquiries ongoing after body of young girl found in Hebble Brook

Enquiries remain ongoing after a body was found in the Hebble brook in Halifax yesterday evening.

Police and emergency services were searching for 11-year-old Ursula Keogh yesterday night with activity around North Bridge.

A body was found in the water off Paris Gates last night (Monday) and a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a formal identification will take place in the coming days .

The police also confirmed that Ursula’s family have been informed of the discovery.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to look into the cause of death - but at this point the police don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances.