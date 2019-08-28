Enquiries ongoing by Halifax police force after man's body found in open water

Police officers in Calderdale are continuing their enquires after a man's body was found in Halifax.

An investigation was launched on Tuesday as officers were called to Mixenden Road at about 11.27pm.

The body of a man was seen in open water by a member of the public.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and located the middle aged male who was confirmed to have died.

"His body was recovered and the death is currently being treated as unexplained by Halifax CID who are investigating the circumstances of the incident."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.