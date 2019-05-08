Enviro Building Solutions joins forces with Mitton

In a move designed to enhance levels of efficiency, sustainability and quality, Bradford-based mechanical and electrical services specialists Mitton Group have entered into a new partnering agreement with Halifax-based modular and portable building company Enviro Building Solutions.

The agreement will see Mitton provide mechanical and electrical services for buildings designed and constructed by Enviro Building Solutions across the UK.

Enviro Building Solutions have been designing and constructing modular buildings for over 30 years, serving sectors including healthcare, education, retail and commercial.

With the business seeing significant growth and projects becoming larger and more complex, the company was looking to partner with an established and responsive M&E specialist capable of designing and installing high quality, sustainable mechanical and electrical services to match customer requirements.

Bespoke modular building solutions are continuing to increase in popularity, particularly for applications and environments where short lead times are an important consideration.

They provide a real alternative to more traditional building methods, offering not just significant cost savings but also real benefits in terms of reduced time to occupation, minimal on-site disruption, a safer working environment and sustainability.

The two companies are also geographically close, with Enviro Building Solutions operating as modular building manufacturers from their base in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and Mitton Group headquartered in Bradford. First fix will be completed in Halifax before Mitton teams attend on site to complete and commission each individual project.