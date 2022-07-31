Here are 21 unusual street names from across Calderdale. These names were picked out from the extensive list of street names on the Malcolm Bull’s Calderdale Companion website. For more picture galleries click here to see 21 nostalgic pictures showing life in Calderdale in the 1980s, click here to see pictures looking right back to nights out in Halifax back in 2006 and click here to see if you've done these Halifax things.