Here are 21 unusual street names from across Calderdale. These names were picked out from the extensive list of street names on the Malcolm Bull's Calderdale Companion website.
1. Bean Street
Bean Street, located at Upper Edge in Elland, is quite an unusual name for a road. It's unclear what gave this its name but it's unlikely that the street off Dewsbury Road was named after the tinned variety.
Photo: Google Street View
2. Cock Hill Lane
There are a few 'Cock Hills' around Calderdale including Hebden Bridge, Shelf and Cragg Vale, This winding road stretches from West Street to High Cross Lane out towards Queensbury.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Bonegate Road
There are a number of locations in Brighouse with the name Bonegate, including Bonegate Road heading up to Waring Green. Historically the definition is the street of the bondsmen.
Photo: Google Street View
4. Brick and Tile Terrace
This short road is located a short distance from Brighouse train station. Just off Gooder Lane it is thought the houses were built for families and workers at a nearby quarrying company.
Photo: Google Street View