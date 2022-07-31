Slack Bottom is a road that is known up and down the country due to its unusual name. Located above Heptonstall the road stretches from Smithy Lane to (you guessed it) Slack Top at the other end.

21 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale

From Slack Bottom to Doghouse Lane there are a number of streets in Calderdale that have some very unusual names.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 8:00 am

Here are 21 unusual street names from across Calderdale. These names were picked out from the extensive list of street names on the Malcolm Bull’s Calderdale Companion website. For more picture galleries click here to see 21 nostalgic pictures showing life in Calderdale in the 1980s, click here to see pictures looking right back to nights out in Halifax back in 2006 and click here to see if you've done these Halifax things.

1. Bean Street

Bean Street, located at Upper Edge in Elland, is quite an unusual name for a road. It's unclear what gave this its name but it's unlikely that the street off Dewsbury Road was named after the tinned variety.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. Cock Hill Lane

There are a few 'Cock Hills' around Calderdale including Hebden Bridge, Shelf and Cragg Vale, This winding road stretches from West Street to High Cross Lane out towards Queensbury.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Bonegate Road

There are a number of locations in Brighouse with the name Bonegate, including Bonegate Road heading up to Waring Green. Historically the definition is the street of the bondsmen.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Brick and Tile Terrace

This short road is located a short distance from Brighouse train station. Just off Gooder Lane it is thought the houses were built for families and workers at a nearby quarrying company.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
CalderdaleHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 5