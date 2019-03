National waterways charity, the Canal and River Trust is urgently seeking volunteers to take on the iconic role of lock keeper at Britain’s deepest lock. We take a closer look at the structure and what makes it so special.



The Tuel Lane Lock is so deep because it does the work of two.

Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal in Sowerby Bridge lowers and raises boats almost 20ft (6m) as they make their journeys over the Pennines. For comparison, a typical double-decker bus is 4.4m.

Built in 1996 during restoration of the Rochdale Canal, it replaced a pair of earlier locks to enable the canal to tunnel under a road built on its original level and provide a more efficient route.

Members of the public are not permitted to operate the lock mechanism themselves, due to the depth and proximity to a canal tunnel.

