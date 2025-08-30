Approved planning application: New six- home terrace approved for Calderdale town

By John Greenwood
Published 30th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
Permission for a new six-home terrace in Todmorden has been granted.

Calderdale Council planning officers have approved Kilnhurst Holdings Ltd’s application to build the homes, with associated parking and gardens, on land opposite an industrial building on Summerfield Road at Kilnhurst.

Permission is given subject to some planning conditions and a legal agreement by which the developer, under new rules, will need to make necessary biodiversity gains on site – which will see some trees lost – or pay £12,750 towards biodiversity improvements the council can make elsewhere if that is not possible.

The site is a sustainable location, said planners, although it is not designated for housing.

A new terrace of homes can be built on a piece of land at Summerfield Road, Todmorden, planners agree

But there are many homes nearby and the terrace design will fit in with neighbouring houses, said the council planners.

The homes will have garage and some forecourt parking and drainage plans are appropriate, they said.

If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].

