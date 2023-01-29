Calderdale Council is advising residents and businesses to make sure they are prepared for possible flooding and encouraging people to visit www.eyeoncalderdale.co.uk to find out how best to prepare for different types of flooding, what to do to protect themselves and their property, as well as who to contact for assistance.

In February 2020, the district experienced its fourth major flood in eight years, as Storm Ciara caused 10 miles of damage across the borough, with more than 1,000 homes and businesses affected by flooding.

Heavy rain experienced earlier this month is a stark reminder that flooding remains a constant threat in Calderdale, says the council’s Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Coun Scott Patient, third from the left, with fellow flood wardens at completed flood defence works in Mytholmroyd

Communities in the Calder Valley are particularly at risk with the borough’s unique landscape making it especially vulnerable to floods as rainwater runs down the steep hillsides into the River Calder, causing river levels to rise sharply, and people needed to be able to respond quickly, he said.

“In Calderdale, the impacts of increased instances of extreme weather caused by climate change have been felt all too frequently, with many communities living with the constant threat of future flooding.

“Whilst our ongoing work helps to minimise the risk of flooding, our topography means it can’t be removed completely, so we’re reminding people to check their flood preparation plans so they know what to do in the event of heavy rain leading to flooding.

“I’d also encourage anyone living in an area at risk of flooding to sign up to receive free flood warnings.

Almost three years ago: People wade through floodwater in the streets of Hebden Bridge, on February 9, 2020, as Storm Ciara swept the Calder Valley. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“These provide immediate notification if flooding is likely, giving people vital time to act.

“It’s important to be prepared and able to respond quickly, even if, as we all hope, we never have to use the plans,” said Coun Patient, who is also a volunteer Flood Warden in his community.

"Storm Ciara in February 2020 was Calderdale’s latest major flood, but we have faced dozens of weather warnings and flood alerts since then. We know how worrying these are for local residents and businesses, and they are a stark reminder that we’re living in a climate crisis.

“We also know that one of Calderdale’s main strengths is its community spirit, which gets us through the tough times and has helped to make great progress in the joint work to reduce flood risk and tackle the climate emergency. Thank you to everyone for continuing to pull together,” he said.

Flashback: Submerged cars and floating wheelie bins are pictured in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd, on February 9, 2020, after the River Calder burst its banks as Storm Ciara swept over the country. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Flooding from surface water, canals, smaller watercourses, blocked culverts and road drainage can also be significant, says the council.

The Calder Valley has been hit hard by flooding over the last decade with Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, Brighouse and other areas of the district swamped after storms swept through in December 2015.

Mytholmroyd experienced its highest ever recorded flood with approximately 300 properties and 70 businesses being flooded as well as the church, church hall, two schools and the community centre, according to the Environment Agency. Over 2,700 homes and 1,000 businesses were affected throughout Calderdale.

Money was poured into flood defence projects, including a £41 million pound scheme for Mytholmroyd which was devastated by the deluge on Boxing Day 2015 and again badly hit again by the storms three years ago.

The completed scheme, which was officially unveiled by the chair of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd, and West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin. in 2021, included the construction of new, raised and improved flood walls, the relocation of Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at two key locations and flood proofing of many buildings next to the River Calder and Cragg Brook.

Speaking at the time Coun Patient said: The completion of the Flood Alleviation Scheme is a landmark moment for the entire Mytholmroyd community. Bringing greater protection to residents and businesses is a long-standing priority for the council and our partner organisations, as we continue to work together to increase flood resilience and tackle the climate emergency.

"The complex Mytholmroyd scheme has been a challenging part of the range of measures to reduce flood risk throughout Calderdale, but one that we’ve been proud to be involved in, because of what it means to the local community to have extra protection.”

Residents are also urged to sign up for free flood warnings to get vital time to save themselves and their possessions from the devastating effects of flooding by visiting www.gov.uk/flood or contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

FLOOD HISTORY:

Calderdale and the surrounding areas have been shaped by flooding. The steep, narrow valleys mean that this has always been a risk. The earliest flood on record in Calderdale occurred in 1615, and destroyed Elland Bridge. The wooden bridge at Elland had been replaced by stone in the fourteenth century as it had been repeatedly swept away by flooding.

Mytholmroyd residents begin clearing up following severe flooding beside the River Calder after the deluge brought about by storms in February 2020. Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The 1860s have been described as a decade ‘in which it never stopped raining,’ causing numerous floods throughout the Calder Valley, including one, in 1866, which was second only to that of 1775 in height.

Severe flooding continued throughout the rest of the nineteenth century. The first two decades of the twentieth century were not marked by reports of severe flooding, but flooding resumed in the 1920s, when it was noted that the Calder was prone to flood every ten years.

In September 1946, in the aftermath of World War Two, Calderdale saw a flood which has been described as Mytholmroyd’s worst flood until that of Boxing Day 2015. Downstream, the flooding in Sowerby Bridge reached 21 inches higher than 1866, while 354 properties in Mytholmroyd were flooded up to five or six feet deep. From Brighouse to Todmorden, 905 properties were affected.

The twenty-first century has seen several major flood incidents in Calderdale, including severe flooding in 2000, 2012 and 2015, which saw record high water levels, and an unprecedented number of homes and businesses inundated. Similar devastation was seen again following Storm Ciara in February 2020.

(Research: Calder Rivers Trust)

The flooding in Brighouse after Storm Ciara swept Calderdale in February 2020. Photo: Steven Lord

Flooding in Brighouse after storm Ciara hit Calderdale on February 2020. Picture of Brighouse Marina. Calder and Hebble Navigation canal locks overflowing. Photo by Steven Lord.

