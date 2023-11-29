Bid goes in for 10 new homes in Calderdale village including two classed as 'affordable'
Highstone has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to develop the homes at land north of the Grade II listed Heywood United Reformed Church at Heywood Close in Northowram.
The site is located within the Northowram Village Conservation Area.
An application for 12 homes on the site was refused in 2017 while a second application for 10 homes made is May 2020 is undetermined.
This new application, for 10 detached bungalows, also includes the two-property “affordable homes” element, says Highstone in supporting statements with the application.
The remaining properties will be sold on the open market.
The size of the bungalows ranges from eight two-bed to two four-bed homes.
New access construction and parking, amenity space and other infrastructure complete the application.
The homes will be positioned at the site’s northern boundary where they will “relate well” to neighbouring two-storey homes, says Highstone in the supporting papers.
Highstone says the application seeks to address previous consultee concerns and has been designed specifically to respond to historic design and heritage comments.
This siting will also preserve uninterrupted views to Heywood United Reformed Church and any harm to its setting would be “less than substantial”, argues the developer.
Access is proposed to be taken from Upper Lane, which already serves some of the existing homes, according to Highstone.
The application, numbered 23/01078/FUL, can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.