Bid goes in for new signs for church which used to be a Halifax nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax town centre nightclub which has been turned into a place of worship will be getting its new branding signs, if planners agree.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Kemp, of New Beginnings Church, has applied to Calderdale Council seeking listed building consent to install illuminated signs at what used to be ATIK.

A heritage statement from Mr Kemp in support of the application for the Grade II listed building says the property has planning permission for illuminated signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was deemed that the signs were acceptable for this listed building.

The building in Halifax town centre which is now a church

“We are merely altering the name on the signs and adding our logo.

“We feel this is completely in keeping with the heritage of the building as it was originally a cinema and a night club with illuminated signs.

“The size of the signs is in keeping with the present signs and signs from previous owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the circumstances we feel the heritage of the site is being maintained by these new illuminated signs,” argue the supporting statements.

The positioning of signage will be where it has been previously.

"We are simply replacing the present illuminated sign with a new one,” says the statement.

The application can be viewed on the council’s website by searching for application number 24/01113/LBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, near the Victoria Theatre, was originally a cinema called the Picture House, opening in 1913.

It closed as a cinema in 1982 and by the 1990s housed the Coliseum nightclub, plus the Main Street bar, and later became Liquid before branding as ATIK in 2016.