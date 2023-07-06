Bid to build 13 new homes in Calderdale village after developer told 17 was too many

Camperlands Builders Ltd wants to build the homes at Rocklands on Scout Road in Mytholmroyd.

Outline permission, allowing for up to 20 homes, for development of the site was given by Calderdale Council in November 2020.

Supporting statements submitted with the application say the proposals amend a previous refusal of a more detailed – “reserved matters” – application.

Halifax Town Hall

This one reduces the number of homes planned to 13 after the previous refusal took issue with plans for 17 homes, which were described as “large detached” and raised concerns about over-development of the site, including from Hebden Royd Town Council.