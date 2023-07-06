News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Bid to build 13 new homes in Calderdale village after developer told 17 was too many

Detailed proposals for a 13-home development in the Calder Valley have been submitted to planners.
By John Greenwood
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Camperlands Builders Ltd wants to build the homes at Rocklands on Scout Road in Mytholmroyd.

Outline permission, allowing for up to 20 homes, for development of the site was given by Calderdale Council in November 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting statements submitted with the application say the proposals amend a previous refusal of a more detailed – “reserved matters” – application.

Halifax Town HallHalifax Town Hall
Halifax Town Hall
Most Popular

This one reduces the number of homes planned to 13 after the previous refusal took issue with plans for 17 homes, which were described as “large detached” and raised concerns about over-development of the site, including from Hebden Royd Town Council.

The application indicates these will be four-bedroom homes following research indicating there is a high demand for that variety in the upper Calder Valley generally and Mytholmroyd in particular, argue the documents submitted in support of the application.

Read More
Read more: Overgate Hospice: Charity shop selling pre-loved toys, books and clot...
Related topics:CalderdaleCalder ValleyCalderdale CouncilHebden Royd Town Council