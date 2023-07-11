News you can trust since 1853
Bid to build new assisted living homes where Calderdale pub once stood

Seven new homes could be built in Rastrick where there used to be a pub.
By John Greenwood
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Bridge Ltd wants to build two blocks of assisted living homes on the site of the former Bramble Inn at Holly Bank Road.

The pub was demolished in 2021.

The area is prominently residential and the site is earmarked for homes in Calderdale Council’s recently adopted Local Plan, say Bradley Stankler Planning in supporting statements submitted with the application.

The former Bramble Inn site at Holly Bank Road, Rastrick.The former Bramble Inn site at Holly Bank Road, Rastrick.
Mature trees including on the former pub’s northern boundary soften the impact and will be retained where possible or replaced, say the statements.

The application would see seven, two-bedroomed assisted living homes built over two blocks, including space for staff, some leisure space and parking spaces for staff and visitors.

The development would provide some specialist residential care, argues the application.

It will also provide around 35 full time equivalent staff across a week, on a shift basis.

