D. Halliday wants to construct the property at The Delvers, Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls, but Calderdale Council refused permission.

Seventeen objections, including from Wainstalls Conservation Action Group, were received when the plans were originally submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers refused permission on grounds it would harm the green belt and special circumstances which might allow development had not been demonstrated.

The Delvers at Wainstalls, Halifax, when it was still a public house. Picture: Google

A heritage statement in support of the application said conversions at other buildings in the vicinity, including extensive alterations, had been allowed.

The proposed style and materials which would be used building this home would be more suited to the village’s historic location, said the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal – number APP/A4710/W/22/3312860 – will be determined on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties and a site visit by a Planning Inspector.

Comments already submitted have been forwarded to the inspector to take into account, but anyone wishing to make further representation can do so on the Inspectorate’s Planning Portal at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/or by emailing [email protected]

If you do not have access to the internet, you can send three copies to: The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3D Eagle Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

All representations which you wish to make on this appeal must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by March 14, 2023, and all representations must quote the appeal reference above.

Advertisement Hide Ad