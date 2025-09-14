A group of conservationists have made a major step towards taking over a cherished Calderdale landmark.

Bridestones Rewilded say they want to take on Bridestones Moor above Todmorden to protect its future.

They have recently exchanged contracts for the 114-acre site, which is renowned for its iconic rock formations and rich biodiversity.

The moor is now on its way to becoming Calderdale’s first community-owned nature reserve.

The group of ecologists, naturalists and residents launched a crowdfunding campaign last year to support their vision of protecting and restoring the moor for both wildlife and people.

Their efforts were bolstered by philanthropic loans from environmental advocate Julia Davies and associates at We Have The Power, enabling them to enter into contract negotiations.

“Our mission is to preserve Bridestones Moor as a place where wildlife can thrive and people can connect with nature,” said Anthony Arak, co-founder of Bridestones Rewilded.

“Exchanging contracts marks a major milestone but we still need the community’s support to complete the purchase and restore the moor.”

The moor is home to species including curlew, short-eared owl and red grouse.

As well as protecting these creatures, Bridestones Rewilded hopes to revitalise the moor’s carbon-rich peatlands, ancient grassland and heathland for biodiversity, climate resilience and flood prevention.

“The initiative has already attracted strong support from the local community,” Anthony added.

“There is growing recognition of how crucial moors are – not just for the species they shelter but for absorbing carbon and reducing flood risk.

"By securing Bridestones Moor under community ownership, we can protect these vital services while ensuring the moorland can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Donate to the campaign at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bridestones-rewilded .