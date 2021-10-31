Brighouse Luncheon Club donates £2,000 to the NSPCC

The Brighouse Luncheon Club ordinarily meet once a month for lunch at Crow Nest Golf Club, with members coming from Brighouse, Halifax and Huddersfield and donating an amount from every meal to the children’s charity.

Due to the pandemic, the group were unable to have their regular get-togethers, but continued to make donations of vital funds to the NSPCC to ensure the charity could continue to be there for children when they needed support.

Marion Barrett, the club’s Chairperson, said: “It seemed like such an obvious idea to continue to make the donations, and it’s wonderful that despite not getting together face to face since March 2020 we’ve still managed to raise £2,000 for such a good cause.

“Just because we weren’t able to meet up in person didn’t mean the NSPCC needed our support any less, and we were aware that children everywhere would continue to need the charity’s support.”

The NSPCC relies on public donations for 90% of its funding, and while calls to the Childline service are free for children and young people, it costs the equivalent of £4 for specially-trained counsellors to respond to each contact.

Elaine Kaye, NSPCC fundraising manager, said: “We’re hugely grateful to The Brighouse Luncheon Club for their amazing generosity, which will be a massive help to the charity.