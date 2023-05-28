News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse walking group enjoyed a walk through the scenic countryside

Members of the Brighouse Third Age Walking Group enjoyed a walk through the countryside.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Twelve members of the group took part on this months walk, led by Bill Robertson, around Highburton.

Crossing mainly farmland and through a short stretch of woodland the walk offered many scenic views of the West Yorkshire countryside around Highburton, with colourful and well tended gardens.Thanks were given to to Bill for organising and leading this walk, which was a first time walking this route for many.

Walk around Highburton. Picture: Mike HalliwellWalk around Highburton. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Walk around Highburton. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Making friends on a walk in Highburton. Picture: Mike HalliwellMaking friends on a walk in Highburton. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Making friends on a walk in Highburton. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Related topics:BrighouseWest Yorkshire