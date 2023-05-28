Brighouse walking group enjoyed a walk through the scenic countryside
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Twelve members of the group took part on this months walk, led by Bill Robertson, around Highburton.
Crossing mainly farmland and through a short stretch of woodland the walk offered many scenic views of the West Yorkshire countryside around Highburton, with colourful and well tended gardens.Thanks were given to to Bill for organising and leading this walk, which was a first time walking this route for many.