How much developers pay to help provide extra infrastructure including schools and surgeries when new Calderdale homes are built has been agreed.

Senior Calderdale councillors approved a proposed Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) draft charging schedule, which will now go out to consultation for six weeks.

The rates are cheaper in some parts of Calderdale than others.

CILs will remove other forms of legal agreement which councils can impose on housebuilders to secure cash to pay for things designed to ensure services are adequate.

Hebden Bridge town centre

The discretional levy includes a wide range of aspects within transport – such as roads, railways, buses and public transport systems, cycle and pedestrian provision, parking, and subsidising travel cards or real-time information systems.

It also includes schools and GP surgeries, green spaces, leisure and cultural places, and requirements for utilities including water and electricity.

The proposals split Calderdale into nine zones, taking into account where demand from housebuilders is likely to be and what sort of land they want to build on.

Proposals recognise remedying brownfield sites carries extra cost for developers but re-using former industrial land rather than green space is what the council would prefer to see.

In approximate terms, and including surrounding villages, zone one takes in much of Hebden Bridge, zone two Todmorden, zone three Luddenden Foot and Sowerby Bridge, zone four Ripponden, zone five Elland, zone six Northowram and Shelf, zone seven southern parts of Halifax, zone eight Brighouse and zone nine the bulk of Halifax.

These are the planned charges:

Zone one: £50 per square metre for green field space and no levy for brownfield.

Zone two: £25 per square metre for green field space and no levy for brownfield.

Zone three: No levy for either green field space or brownfield.

Zone four: £50 per square metre for green field space and no levy for brownfield.

Zone five: £25 per square metre for green field space and no levy for brownfield.

Zone six: £50 per square metre for green field space and no levy for brownfield.

Zone seven: No levy for either green field space or brownfield.

Zone eight: £25 per square metre for green field space and no levy for brownfield.

Zone nine: No levy for either green field space or brownfield.