Busy two years of work set for Hebden Bridge as flood scheme set to begin in 2024

Spades are set to go in the ground next spring on the first of three schemes to better protect Hebden Bridge from flooding – starting a busy two years of work.

Construction work on all three will follow through 2024 and 2025.

Environment Agency senior flood risk management adviser Christian Merriman said progress was being made.

On the major £30 million Hebden Bridge scheme, fluvial design was nearing completion, and discussions with Yorkshire Water on surface water project options continuing.

Residents and businesses can call in and discuss any of the projects at the Hebden Bridge Flood Information Centre at Hardcastle House, Valley Road, open on Mondays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm.

At Erringden Hillside, Calderdale Council and flood wardens helped development with detailed designs finalised, and a full business case to be presented in January.

And at Stubbing Holme Road detailed designs were nearing completion, said Mr Merriman.

He said construction work at Erringden should start in spring 2024, a pre-planning engagement event for people affected around March for the Stubbing Holme Road project with construction to follow later in 2024 or early 2025, and construction of the major Hebden Bridge scheme from 2025.

Hebden Bridge carries a one in five year flooding risk from river and surface water, with more than 350 properties at moderate to significant risk.

“It is a fast responding catchment with a risk to life,” he said.

These were complicated projects – technically, as road, rail, canal, river and utilities were all in a narrow congested valley, and building needs to be delivered carefully to minimise impact of work and environmentally, to be aware of the impact of any changes, said Mr Merriman.

“There are a lot of different types of interventions to be delivered in quite a small area,” he said.

In Hebden Bridge, work will include strengthening riverside properties, raising existing walls, raising flood barriers, and using glass panelling to do this where appropriate, while surface water drainage solutions are sought.

At the Stubbing Holme Road scheme, rebuilding walls, altering flow routes, improved Rochdale Canal water containment and strengthening one key property, were planned, along with some garden protections for some individual homes.