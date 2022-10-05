Calder Valley Skip Hire makes planning appeal for incinerator plant in Sowerby Bridge

Belmont Industrial Estate in Sowerby Bridge

Calder Valley Skip Hire has made an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, which will result in the Inspectorate deciding whether or not to grant the company an Environmental Permit to operate a small waste incinerator plant at Belmont Industrial Estate in Sowerby Bridge.

If residents want to make a representation for or against Calder Valley Skip Hire operating the incinerator plant on this site, they need to do so in writing to the Planning Inspectorate by the end of October 26.

The start date of Calder Valley Skip Hire’s appeal to the Planning Inspectorate was June 21, 2022. Within 10 working days of this date, the Council should have made the public aware of the appeal through an official notice. The Council sincerely apologises for not doing this, in error.

The Council has now provided the required public notice today (October 5) and has informed the Planning Inspectorate and Calder Valley Skip Hire of this action. Those who wish to make representations have the time period allowed by the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016 in which to do so.

The Notice of Appeal has been sent to the people affected by, likely to be affected by, or with an interest in Calder Valley Skip Hire’s appeal. The Notice, plus the documents available for inspection, can also be viewed on the Council’s website at www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/businesses/licences/other/environmental-permits/current-recent-applications

If you wish to make representations in respect of this appeal, you must do so within 15 working days after the date of the Notice (by the end of Wednesday October 26). Representations must be in writing and quote appeal reference APP/EPR/603. By email they should be sent to the Planning Inspectorate at [email protected] By post they must go to the Planning Inspectorate, 3/A Eagle Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.