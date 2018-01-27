Calderdale clamping down on the ugly scourge of dumped waste

Illegal fly-tipping in Calderdale is costing taxpayers thousands of pounds each year - but new legislation could help tackle the problem.

Across the region the issue of illegal waste is felt not only on estates, but also in lay-bys, rural areas and farms.

Figures from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) show that Yorkshire as a whole was hit with a bill of just under £5million to clean up the mess in 2016/17.

READ MORE: Legal rules leave Ripponden farmer unsure how to tackle mass of dumped waste

The Government is now clamping down on the issue and earlier this month new powers to tackle the problem were granted following the launch of the 25-year Environment Plan.

New powers, set to be introduced by spring 2018, will be introduced for the Environment Agency (EA) to lock the gates or block access to problem waste sites to prevent thousands of tonnes of waste illegally building up.

The powers will also enable the EA to force operators to clear all the waste at a problem waste site, not just illegal waste.

Another proposal suggests providing local authorities with the option of fining those whose waste ends up fly-tipped or illegally dumped, rather than having to pursue them through the courts.

Fly-tipping has increased in Calderdale over the past year, setting back taxpayers £112,057.

The number of incidents in 2016/17 was 1,912 - up from 1,775 over the previous 12 months.

Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Fly-tipping is costly, ugly and spoils our environment.

“The council welcomes the proposed new powers allowing local authorities to serve Fixed Penalty Notices to people who fly-tip waste.

“These powers would provide a fast-track way of dealing with fly-tipping, especially in relation to domestic waste.

“In order to catch the culprits we need evidence. This can be found within the waste, but most commonly we rely on evidence from eye-witnesses.

“If you see any fly tipping, please let us know as much as you can by reporting it at www.calderdale.gov.uk.

“In each instance, the more information provided the more chance we have of bringing a successful prosecution.”