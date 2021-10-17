Calderdale climate action heads for international spotlight at COP26 conference

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience

Coun Scott Patient, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, and members of the Council’s Environmental Projects team, are attending COP26 – the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

They will speak about Calderdale’s partnership work to tackle the climate emergency declared in the borough in 2019, and highlight what’s needed to continue the fight.

"Calderdale is leading the way in the fight against climate change, and we will put this in the spotlight at a national and international level at COP26.

"But the consequences of climate change remain real and disastrous across the borough, such as the increased threat of flooding, and we continue to lobby the Government for the sustained support needed to protect our communities. COP26 is a crucial moment to make Calderdale’s voice heard.

“We all have a role to play in tackling climate change and there’s lots of work already happening in Calderdale, but we also need change at a global level to make sure what we’re doing locally has the biggest impact. Cutting our carbon emissions will not only tackle the climate emergency – it will also help us live healthier lives in more pleasant neighbourhoods.”

From Sunday 31 October to Friday November 12 2021, COP26 will bring world leaders together to make decisions on how nations tackle climate change.

Each country will report on how they plan to reduce their carbon emissions, and will agree on a new, ambitious emissions path for the future.

Calderdale Council, in partnership with other organisations, has published the Calderdale Emission Reduction Pathways report, which sets out the borough's approach to becoming a zero-carbon place.

The report is being used to develop a Climate Action Plan, with work focused on buildings, technology, transport, land use, biodiversity, the carbon impact of food, and actions that communities can take.