Calderdale community projects and events are invited to to apply for grants from £70,000 funding pot

Local voluntary, community and faith organisations can seek up to £3000 from the latest round of Calderdale Council’s Community Small Grants Scheme.

Grants will be awarded to projects that help achieve the Council’s priorities to create strong, thriving towns and places, reduce inequalities and tackle the climate emergency.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “Calderdale’s community groups have always been a kind, caring and vital part of our borough, providing help to those who need it most. They’ve really stepped up during the recent challenges of COVID and the cost of living crisis, and we want to recognise their efforts and support them to do even more to make life in Calderdale better for all. That’s why we’re proud to offer our annual Community Small Grants once again.”

The Council is looking for events and projects that:

Help increase jobs and skills, mainly through volunteering and community involvement. Support more people from diverse or deprived communities to access events and activities. Help to boost people’s health and wellbeing. Back the drive to save energy, improve the local environment and promote healthy, affordable, sustainable and local food.

For more of the Small Grants Scheme’s aims and to apply, please visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/community-and-living/grants/grants-voluntary-organisations/small-grants-scheme

The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday 6 February 2023. The grants panel is due to meet in March and the successful organisations will receive their funding shortly after.