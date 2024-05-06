Calderdale Council announces it's taking part in No Mow May in campaign that helps allow nature to flourish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council has announced it will be taking part in the campaign that is coordinated by the conservation charity Plantlife and encourages garden owners and those managing green spaces not to mow grass during May.

Plantlife’s research has shown that allowing the grass to grow for just one month can significantly increase the number of flowers in a lawn, providing valuable nectar and pollen for insects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is joining the initiative by boosting nature-friendly management of a number of sites across the borough, including areas of parkland, green space and grass verges.

It’s No Mow May, a campaign to reduce the amount of grass cutting for the month to let nature flourish.

These grasslands are not only essential sources of sustenance for pollinators like bees and butterflies, but also serve as crucial wildlife corridors, facilitating the movement of various birds, mammals and insects.

By reducing the amount of grass cutting, the council aims to create havens for vulnerable wildlife, promoting biodiversity and combatting air pollution, while also locking away carbon below the ground.

Some of the places where grasslands will be maintained with nature in mind include areas of Centre Vale Park in Todmorden, Shroggs Park outside Halifax, Wellholme Park in Brighouse and Stainland Recreation Ground, as well a smaller green spaces across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, over 45 sites will be left to grow naturally though May.

Coun Scott Patient, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing at Calderdale Council, said: “Calderdale’s natural beauty is at the heart of what makes our borough such an amazing place. By embracing No Mow May, we are demonstrating our commitment to climate action and sustainable land management, with nature-friendly green spaces supporting biodiversity by providing more areas where vulnerable wildlife and wildflowers can flourish.

“Sites will be left for as long as possible, to continue with the ethos of No Mow May and there are already designated wildflower sites across the borough. Our teams will continue to be busy, supporting ground maintenance at our play areas, sporting pitches and other popular sites across the borough.