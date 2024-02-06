Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The permanent closure of the household waste recycling centre, on Huddersfield Road, is one of the budget saving proposals being made by Calderdale Council’s cabinet as part of £7m cuts to services.

Calderdale’s Liberal Democrats have started an online petition to save the tip, suggesting instead that all waste sites across the borough are shut for two days a week.

They say: “This closure will force residents to travel to either Halifax or Brighouse to dispose of their waste.

"This will create congestion at both centres, especially at busy periods, but also potentially see the increase of fly tipping and build up of waste at some peoples properties.

"The Liberal Democrats understand savings need to be made but not at this expense and therefore we would propose a closure of only two days per week across all sites rather than the permanent closure of Elland.”

The petition urges the council to look at alternative savings that would enable the centre to stay open.

Selling off The Shay and cutting youth services are all also among the measures being proposed by the council’s cabinet as it strives to balance its books.

Council leader Jane Scullion has claimed the Government has not given the council enough money for all the expenses it has, particularly for the work it does looking after children, older people and those with disabilities.

The budget proposals, announced last month, also include the loss of up to 44 full-time equivalent council jobs over a three-year period.