News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
20 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
1 day ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
1 day ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Calderdale Council: Controversial bid for 176 new homes in Calderdale village called back to planning committee

A controversial application to build 176 new homes in Lightcliffe has been back before Calderdale Council’s planning committee.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT- 2 min read

A legal agreement over the plans for the former Southwedge Quarry site off Brighouse Road has not yet been signed, planning councillors heard.

Strata Homes’ proposals, which were approved subject to conditions and the agreement in November 2021, were brought back to the committee as a result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors were told the principle of development had already been approved so they could not debate the merits of the application again.

Calderdale conservative councillor David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe)
Calderdale conservative councillor David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe)
Calderdale conservative councillor David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe)
Most Popular

But they were asked to reaffirm their position, which a majority of councillors agreed to do after a debate.

The permission was not issued before the council received – on January 26 this year – a final latter from Katie Child about the council’s draft Local Plan, with councillors set to decide on whether or not to adopt it next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning permission cannot be actually issued until the section 106 legal agreement is signed.

As the Inspector’s views on the Local Plan represented a “meaningful change” in the planning landscape, the Southedge application needed to be reconsidered, said officers.

Councillors were also asked to amend a condition requiring a remediation strategy for the site to be submitted approved by the council.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) opposed the plans before and his view had not changed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think this whole scheme is completely ridiculous, as I said last time,” he said.

“We have a quarry here that took years to fill up, being a nuisance to local residents.

“Now we’ve got a quarry that we’re digging out with horrible materials down there - including asbestos that we know about - and I’m not totally sure that it can be effectively controlled.

“Then we’re filling it back up with a load of inert material before we can start building,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What a huge, ridiculous scheme this is.”

Officers said the council would be responsible for the monitoring of issues including air quality and dealing with asbestos. The council would also have to ensure the land was no longer contaminated before homes are built.

Back in November 2021, planning councillors were told by a senior planning officer the authority’s chances of winning an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate against a refusal were “virtually inconceivable.”

Read More
Court: Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Eric Cantona - how Halifax, Brighouse and ...
CouncillorsCalderdale CouncilLocal Plan