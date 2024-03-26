Calderdale Council: Councillors claim some Calderdale parks 'neglected and not really fit for use' after spending cuts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some have been left “neglected and not really fit for use” said one councillor.
A recent full council meeting heard ways to reduce maintenance work needed in parks have been introduced to compensate for savings-driven staff cuts over the years.
Staff reductions on Calderdale Council’s green spaces team have seen the numbers reduce by 70 people since 2012, said a senior councillor.
And a lot would not be possible without around £500,000 worth of work which valued volunteer groups undertake, said cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park).
Coun Abigail Carr (Lib Dem, Warley) had said Calderdale residents were lucky to have access to amazing countryside and being outside brought physical and health benefits.
“It is sad, then, to see urban green spaces being neglected,” she said.
“In my own ward, there are beautiful parks and green spaces but councillors hear time and time again that people are deterred from using them as they are neglected and not really fit for use.”
Coun Carr cited dog fouling and rubbish left around Roils Head Moor, badly-worn goal areas at Mount Tabor Park making it “unusable” and residents feeling West View Park had become “overgrown and neglected”.
Lighting was an issue, particularly where safety of women and young girls was concerned.
“It means taking the little steps to make sure they are well-maintained, that lighting works, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and empowering our communities to be able to take some ownership of their green spaces,” she said.
Coun Lynn said she echoed sentiments about the benefits parks had on health.
“However, the green space service has not been immune to the cuts that have had to be made over the last 14 years – one illustration of that is that there around 70 less posts in the service than in 2012.
“Clearly, this puts pressure on the remaining staff as the number of sites requiring maintenance hasn’t reduced.
“In this context, our staff do their best to not only improve the appearance of parks and open spaces but also improve the cleanliness, safety and visibility,” she said.