Calderdale Council: George Square public toilets could be demolished as part of Halifax town centre revamp plans
Calderdale planning officers say prior approval is not necessary for the demolition of the long-standing toilets.
Calderdale Council has applied to establish they could demolish the block, saying changes aimed at improving the area have signalled the block’s end
They have been closed for some time, says a planning officer’s report with the application.
“The toilets were built 20 years ago but have been closed for the last three years.
“The site is due to be developed and the toilets would be replaced by attractive landscaping which would enhance the surrounding area,” says the report.
Toilets have been on the site longer than the most recent incarnation built in the 1990s.
Although the toilets are located in the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area, the building is not big enough to be considered as “relevant demolition” and is thus permitted development.