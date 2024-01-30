News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Council: George Square public toilets could be demolished as part of Halifax town centre revamp plans

The public toilets in Halifax town centre’s George Square could be torn down to make way for town centre improvements.
By John Greenwood
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
Calderdale planning officers say prior approval is not necessary for the demolition of the long-standing toilets.

Calderdale Council has applied to establish they could demolish the block, saying changes aimed at improving the area have signalled the block’s end

They have been closed for some time, says a planning officer’s report with the application.

The toilets at the junction of George Square and Commercial Street, HalifaxThe toilets at the junction of George Square and Commercial Street, Halifax
The toilets at the junction of George Square and Commercial Street, Halifax

“The toilets were built 20 years ago but have been closed for the last three years.

“The site is due to be developed and the toilets would be replaced by attractive landscaping which would enhance the surrounding area,” says the report.

Toilets have been on the site longer than the most recent incarnation built in the 1990s.

Although the toilets are located in the Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area, the building is not big enough to be considered as “relevant demolition” and is thus permitted development.

