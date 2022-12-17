The Woodland Creation Accelerator Fund money will be used for tree and hedgerow planting across 30 hectares.

The council says the cash will allow it to “kickstart tree planting activity and boost access to nature”, with a dedicated member of staff working to support schemes across the borough.

Over two years, 200 street trees will be planted.

The money means more trees will be planted

There will also be work to develop more planting opportunities and identify additional funding.

And the project will involve work with community groups, schools and volunteers so that there are planting opportunities for adults and children.

It is part of the Calderdale Climate Action Plan, which highlights the importance of tree planting and ensuring that the right trees are planted in the right places to support the borough’s existing biodiversity.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “This funding will support our extensive climate action work and also contribute to the ongoing creation of green jobs in the borough, allowing us to recruit talented individuals with the professional expertise needed to drive tree planting and woodland creation activity at a local level.

“We also want to increase knowledge and local skills, and the programme will involve regular work with local groups, volunteers and young people to engage and educate about the importance of tree planting and other environmental work.”

Calderdale Council is also a partner of the White Rose Forest – one of 10 community forests across England with the aim of increasing the involvement of communities with the planning, planting and management of trees and woodland.