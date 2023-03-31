News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Council: Halifax nursing home could become new flats if planning application approved

A bid is being made to convert a Halifax nursing home into six apartments.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Mr B Mustafa has applied to Calderdale Council for permission to convert Hazelroyd Nursing Home on Savile Park Road into the flats.

In August 2019, the home was put into special measures but by March 2020 and under a new registered manager, it had come out of special measures thanks to robust improvements, including refurbishment and redecoration, carried out as part of an action plan.

At time of that inspection, it provided personal and nursing care to 23 people aged over 65, according to the CQC, and could support up to 30 people.

Hazelroyd Nursing Home, Savile Park Road, Halifax.
At that point of last inspection it was overall rated as “requiring improvement” but going in the right direction and judged “safe, effective and caring” by CQC.

The application – number 23/00179/FUL – documents can be viewed online on Calderdale Council’s planning portal on the council website.

